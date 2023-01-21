No. 2 Gator gymnastics team stays unbeaten with road victory over No. 11 Alabama

UF scores a season-low but prevails in Tuscaloosa for the third straight time
Florida's Leanne Wong during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia, Mo....
Florida's Leanne Wong during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Florida Super Senior Trinity Thomas earned a share of three event titles and won the all-around as the second-ranked Gator gymnastics team prevailed at No. 11 Alabama on Friday, 197.325 to 196.450. The win is the Gators’ third straight at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum.

The meet was the first road competition for the Gators this season and served as a battle of the top two squads from last year’s SEC Championship meet. Thomas’ all-around score was 39.650.

Florida got off to a good start on bars, where four gymnasts scored a 9.900 or better. Thomas and Kayla DiCello each put up a 9.925. The Gators led by three tenths of a point after one rotation.

On vault, Florida extended its advantage, led by a 9.900 from Thomas, while Payton Richards recorded a 9.875. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide had to count a fall on bars and Florida took a nine-tenths lead to the third rotation.

On floor, Thomas tied for the high score of the meet, a 9.950, and Leanne Wong carded a 9.875 as UF stayed in front.

Wrapping up on beam, DiCello earned a solo event title with a 9.925. Wong and Thomas put up matching 9.875′s.

Florida returns home to face Georgia next Friday, Jan. 27 at 5:45. Gator fifth-year senior Rachel Baumann was a Bulldog for four years prior to transferring to UF this season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

2022 UF spring practice
Gator football program releases QB recruit Jaden Rashada from Letter of Intent
Florida guard KK Deans (3) runs the court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game...
Gator women drop to 1-5 in SEC with 74-56 loss to Tennessee
Santa Fe High School, Thursday
High School Hoops: Santa Fe survives OT thriller vs GHS, Hawthorne edges North Marion
H.S. Hoops: Santa Fe topples GHS, Hawthorne edges North Marion