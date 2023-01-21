No. 2 Gator gymnastics team stays unbeaten with road victory over No. 11 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Florida Super Senior Trinity Thomas earned a share of three event titles and won the all-around as the second-ranked Gator gymnastics team prevailed at No. 11 Alabama on Friday, 197.325 to 196.450. The win is the Gators’ third straight at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum.

The meet was the first road competition for the Gators this season and served as a battle of the top two squads from last year’s SEC Championship meet. Thomas’ all-around score was 39.650.

Florida got off to a good start on bars, where four gymnasts scored a 9.900 or better. Thomas and Kayla DiCello each put up a 9.925. The Gators led by three tenths of a point after one rotation.

On vault, Florida extended its advantage, led by a 9.900 from Thomas, while Payton Richards recorded a 9.875. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide had to count a fall on bars and Florida took a nine-tenths lead to the third rotation.

On floor, Thomas tied for the high score of the meet, a 9.950, and Leanne Wong carded a 9.875 as UF stayed in front.

Wrapping up on beam, DiCello earned a solo event title with a 9.925. Wong and Thomas put up matching 9.875′s.

Florida returns home to face Georgia next Friday, Jan. 27 at 5:45. Gator fifth-year senior Rachel Baumann was a Bulldog for four years prior to transferring to UF this season.

