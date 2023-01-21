Tour of the Towns in Yankeetown and Inglis

The event teaches residents about what small businesses in the two towns have to offer(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
YANKEETOWN AND INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Yankeetown and Inglis got a taste of what their town has to offer at this year’s Tour of the Towns event.

The annual event started four years ago and is meant to showcase the two towns’ small businesses through a scavenger hunt.

“We’re just trying to show people what we have down here in Inglis and Yankeetown as far as businesses, and that you can come and spend the day and have a great time,” said event organizer, Leah Gamble.

“I wanted to definitely get folks to know about what we have here in Inglis and Yankeetown, what our businesses are, but for me it was about community,” said event founder, Diana Pearson. “I wanted the community to come out, get together, kind of do a progressive tour.”

“The tour features 16 stops at the two towns’ most historic small businesses, starting at Firefly Vintage on highway 40 in Levy County.”

The tour then wound its way west down highway 40 with stops at places like ice cream shops, a taco truck, and an old Inglis inn.

All along the route, visitors could learn about the local businesses and pick up raffle tickets to receive prizes.

“Seeing some of the new businesses--I would have no reason to come into the daycare and yet I’ve met the owners--so it gives me that opportunity to see some of the other businesses and maybe support them and hear what’s going on,” said Yankeetown resident, Paula Goode.”

And there’s something else about the area that event organizers want people to know.

“Elvis filmed a movie in Yankeetown in 1961 called ‘Follow That Dream’ so we embrace all that is Elvis in Yankeetown,” said Pearson.

The final stop on the tour was at Blackwater Bar and Grill, where people could enjoy lunch and a raffle to wrap up the event.

