Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida.

According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers.

The spokesperson claims that the service has since been restored. According to the website https://downdetector.com/, however, Gainesville residents are still making an above average amount of reports in reference to Verizon outages.

