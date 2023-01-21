Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida

The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida.

According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers.

The spokesperson claims that the service has since been restored. According to the website https://downdetector.com/, however, Gainesville residents are still making an above average amount of reports in reference to Verizon outages.

