Gator women snap four game skid, beat Vanderbilt, 73-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored visiting Vanderbilt, 25-10 in the frame to pull away from the Commodores on Sunday, 73-55 at the O’Connell Center. Florida (13-7 overall, 2-5 SEC) snapped a four-game losing streak. Vanderbilt (9-12 overall, 0-7 SEC) lost its seventh in a row.

Nina Rickards scored all 15 of her points in the first half as the Gators made quick work of the Commodores. They scored 48 points in the paint to off-set 2-for-19 shooting from three-point range. Florida led by as many as 25 in the third quarter.

Ra Shaya Kyle added 13 points and 7 rebounds on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, and Alberte Rimdal tallied 14 points. Faith Dut led the team in rebounds with 10. The 55 points allowed by the Gators were their fewest surrendered in an SEC contest since their last conference victory, against Texas A&M on Jan.1 (55-48).

Florida is off until Monday, Jan. 31 at Auburn.

