NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park.
The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
Shelter workers will bring more than a dozen dogs for people to meet and take on a walk.
It’s a win-win because the dogs will get some fresh air, treats, and lots of attention, and people can hang with the dogs and see if they’d be a good fit to adopt.
The event will start at 9 a.m. and last for an hour and a half.
