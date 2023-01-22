NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park.

The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.

Shelter workers will bring more than a dozen dogs for people to meet and take on a walk.

It’s a win-win because the dogs will get some fresh air, treats, and lots of attention, and people can hang with the dogs and see if they’d be a good fit to adopt.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and last for an hour and a half.

TRENDING: Alachua 5-year-old boy killed crossing street, driver not charged

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.