NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk

Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter is hosting a pack walk with a dozen dogs at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park.

The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.

Shelter workers will bring more than a dozen dogs for people to meet and take on a walk.

It’s a win-win because the dogs will get some fresh air, treats, and lots of attention, and people can hang with the dogs and see if they’d be a good fit to adopt.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and last for an hour and a half.

TRENDING: Alachua 5-year-old boy killed crossing street, driver not charged

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
Proceeds from a raffle with 3 prizes on the line will go to schools in Bradford County.
The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools
The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run