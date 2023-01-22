Open house for restored historic building in downtown Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -After a year of renovations, realtors Caryn Stephenson and Mendy Allen opened the doors to one of many buildings in the ‘Carmen Project’. Locals and visitors got a first look at the new and improved Lutterloh building, now known as the “Main street mercantile.

The pair founded the project as a way to restore historic buildings in downtown Cedar Key.

“We’re very excited, it’s been a little bit of a process this year, said Allen. “We started back in December with the purchase of the property and then we started construction about may and just finishing up now for the opening.”

This particular building features a gift shop in the front and a seafood market in the back and to add the cherry on top are three rental properties for visitors to enjoy and they’re all named after strong women in cedar key history.

While “The main street mercantile” is open to the public today, there are a total of 6 buildings left in this three-phased project.

“We also would like to help set precedent for what happens to historic buildings in our community,” said Stephenson. “We want to make sure people understand that even though these are very delicate buildings, they can be brought back to a truly useful and beautiful life.”

Stephenson and Allen said renovations on the next building are set to begin as early as next month. They expect to start the second and third phases of the project over the next two years.

