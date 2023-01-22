P.K. Yonge boys gain upper hand in rivalry matchup with Eastside, 51-33
The Blue Wave led by 20 at halftime in rout
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two weeks remain in the high school boys basketball regular season, and P.K. Yonge picked up a much-needed win over visiting Eastside on Saturday. The Blue Wave led by 20 points at halftime and never looked back in a 51-33 win.
Moses Horne and Randall Robinson led a balanced Blue Wave attack with 10 points apiece, whle four other players scored between five and eight points.
With the win, the Blue Wave reach 8-10 for the season and are next in action Friday at University Christian. The Rams drop to 9-10 with their fourth straight loss and take on North Marion on Tuesday.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.