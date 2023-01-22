The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools

Proceeds from a raffle with 3 prizes on the line will go to schools in Bradford County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A round of raffles today is benefitting schools in Bradford County.

A few lucky winners will be going home with a car, an ATV, and more after a raffle hosted by the Bradford County education foundation.

The city of Starke donated a 2016 Dodge Charger.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s office donated a 2006 Honda Rancher 350 ATV.

The last prize is a 4-day stay at the Blissful Bear Cabin in Elijay Georgia.

The proceeds will support the Bradford County public school system.

