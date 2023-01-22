Section of a highway is covered in gas after a crash in Nassau County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Clean-up crews in Nassau County are working to clear a section of highway that was covered in gas after a crash this morning.

At the intersection of US 301 and Thomas Trails Road, a tractor-trailer leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel on the northbound lanes.

Crews shut down the lanes that were affected and jumped in to help direct the flow of traffic.

There is now only 1 lane open in each direction until the roadway can be cleared.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving in this area.

