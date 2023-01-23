Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting

The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint...
The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday.

Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows.

TRENDING: Wild Spaces Public Places holds town hall to discuss upgrades to Boulware Springs Nature Park

Commissioners will also discuss the direction of the joint city/county food systems policy board.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. and is held at the Alachua County Administration Building in Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday.
Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville
United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless...
United Way of North Central Florida holds 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County
Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida