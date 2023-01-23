Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday.

Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows.

Commissioners will also discuss the direction of the joint city/county food systems policy board.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. and is held at the Alachua County Administration Building in Gainesville.

