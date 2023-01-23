Candidate qualifying opens for 7 cities in Levy County
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for seven municipal elections in Levy County is underway.
The seven cities in Levy County agreed to hold elections on April 4 starting this year. The qualifying period runs from Monday through Thursday for Chiefland.
People in Bronson, Williston, Cedar Key, Inglis, Yankeetown, and Otter Creek have until Friday to qualify.
Contact Information for each Municipality:
- Town of Bronson: 352-486-2354
- City of Cedar Key: 352-543-5132
- Cedar Key Water and Sewer District: 352-543-5285
- City of Chiefland: 352-493-6711
- Town of Inglis: 352-447-2203
- Town of Otter Creek: 352-486-4766
- City of Williston: 352-528-3060
- Town of Yankeetown: 352-447-2511
