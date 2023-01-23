Candidate qualifying opens for 7 cities in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for seven municipal elections in Levy County is underway.

The seven cities in Levy County agreed to hold elections on April 4 starting this year. The qualifying period runs from Monday through Thursday for Chiefland.

People in Bronson, Williston, Cedar Key, Inglis, Yankeetown, and Otter Creek have until Friday to qualify.

Contact Information for each Municipality:

Town of Bronson: 352-486-2354

City of Cedar Key: 352-543-5132

Cedar Key Water and Sewer District: 352-543-5285

City of Chiefland: 352-493-6711

Town of Inglis: 352-447-2203

Town of Otter Creek: 352-486-4766

City of Williston: 352-528-3060

Town of Yankeetown: 352-447-2511

