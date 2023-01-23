Desantis requests data from UF Health on transgender students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron Desantis’ office is requesting all Florida state universities and colleges, including the University of Florida, to provide information about transgender students who have had or requested medical assistance over the past five years.

The Gender Dysphoria Services survey was sent from Chris Spencer, director of the Office of Policy and Budget, to all the Florida universities’ Board of Trustees last week. “Our office has learned that several state universities provide services to persons suffering from gender dysphoria,” wrote Spencer. “On behalf of the governor, I hereby request that you respond to the enclosed inquiries related to such services.”

The survey asks what universities are spending on transgender medical services, the number of students or individuals who received gender-affirming treatment, and a breakdown of how many students were prescribed puberty blockers, or underwent a medical procedure.

Some students believe this is a way to scale back on health services for trans individuals. “I really think that this really is an action to cut funding for queer people and for trans people,” shared student Victoria Luppino. “There are resources on campus for people seeking mental health services.”

TV20 reached out to the governor’s office about the purpose of the survey and they sent a statement.

“We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to students, not partisan interest groups, and we must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideology.”

The survey must be submitted by February 10th.

