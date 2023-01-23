Fire Festival this Saturday to mark end of Prescribed Burn Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week is Prescribed Fire Awareness week and Florida leads the nation in prescribed fires. This Saturday, the Florida Forest Service will mark the day with a free fire festival.

The Flatwoods Fire and Nature Festival will feature prescribed fire demonstrations, equipment demonstrations, free food, live music, education seminars and exotic wildlife.

Ludie Bond, P.I.O. for the Florida Forest Service said, “plenty of food trucks, live music, as well as the equipment demonstrations, and the burn demonstrations will be a big hit, a lot of educational exhibits, also Burner Bob will be there, so burner bob is a bob white quail who’s a mascot for prescribed fire”.

The event occurs every other year on odd numbered years like 2023.

“We are also the lightning capital of our country, so it makes sense that many of our plant and animal communities are fire dependent, so we want to invite people out , who may not be used to the prescribed fires, may not know much about it, and just really provide them with that educational opportunity”, said Ludie Bond of the Florida Forest Service.

Other co-sponsors include the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, US Fish and Wildlife, Gainesville PArk and Recreations Department and U.F.-IFAS.

This event is this Saturday at beginning 10 am at Austin Cary Forest Campus on NE Waldo Road in Gainesville.

