Gainesville man tries to run from officers while pushing stolen golf cart

Alachua County Jail booking photo Terrance Dexter, 51, charged with grand theft
Alachua County Jail booking photo Terrance Dexter, 51, charged with grand theft
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He might have gotten away with it if he could have pushed a little faster. A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers spotted him pushing a stolen golf cart down the road.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Terrance Dexter, 51, on Sunday night after they saw him pushing a golf cart down Southeast Seventh Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Officers caught up to him and he tried pushing faster. Dexter put his hands in his pockets when officers got to him.

They say when officers went to put handcuffs on him, Dexter was holding a screwdriver in his pocket. He then tensed his arm and started yelling.

TRENDING: Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument

Dexter is facing grand theft and resisting arrest without violence charges.

