Gator football team picks up running back, linebacker through transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Billy Napier and the Florida football program continue to add talent for the 2023 season, landing two more transfers on Monday. Former Houston linebacker Mannie Nunnery and ex-Tulane running back Cameron Carroll announced they would be heading to UF to finish their college careers.

Nunnery comes to the Gators with two years of eligibility remaining. His biggest contributions as a Cougar came this past fall, when he produced 28 solo tackles and one sack.

Carroll’s best season with the Green Wave came in 2020, when he rushed for 741 yards and 12 touchdowns. Carroll missed the entire 2022 season due to injury. He will be a graduate transfer at Florida.

Meanwhile, former Florida guard Ethan White announced on social media he would complete his transfer and attend USC. White joins fellow ex-Gator lineman Michael Tarquin, who also committed to the Trojans. The two will be blocking for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. White was a Second Team All-SEC guard last season.

