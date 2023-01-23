Man runs over tent with their girlfriend inside after an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after running over his girlfriend in the morning of January 22nd.

Gainesville Police officers arrested 50-year-old Adam Marini and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He and his girlfriend of 3 weeks were in an argument on the phone.

That conversation prompted him to run over the tent they lived in while she was inside.

The arrest report did not say if the woman was injured, but tire marks on their belongings confirmed her story.

