Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday.

The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m.

The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.

The restaurant offers an array of classic sushi rolls, specialty rolls, sashimi and more!

Rock n’ Roll Sushi will be located at 3205 Clark Butler Blvd in Suite 50 in Gainesville

