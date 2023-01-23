Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville

Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday.
Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday.

The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m.

The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.

TRENDING: Open house for restored historic building in downtown Cedar Key

The restaurant offers an array of classic sushi rolls, specialty rolls, sashimi and more!

Rock n’ Roll Sushi will be located at 3205 Clark Butler Blvd in Suite 50 in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless...
United Way of North Central Florida holds 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County
The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint...
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting
Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida