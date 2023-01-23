United Way of North Central Florida holds 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County on Monday.

The count will identify the number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness throughout Alachua County.

The results will be available later this spring.

The task can identify the homeless trends in the community so officials can work on measures to make services better for these individuals.

The 2022 point-in-time count showed a 5%reduction in overall homelessness in Alachua County, and a 27% decrease in unsheltered homelessness since 2020.

