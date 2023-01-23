United Way of North Central Florida holds 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County

United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless...
United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County on Monday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - United Way of North Central Florida along with other agencies will conduct the 2023 homeless point-in-time count in Alachua County on Monday.

The count will identify the number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness throughout Alachua County.

The results will be available later this spring.

TRENDING: Made for More holds second annual ‘If Not Us, Then Who? Gala

The task can identify the homeless trends in the community so officials can work on measures to make services better for these individuals.

The 2022 point-in-time count showed a 5%reduction in overall homelessness in Alachua County, and a 27% decrease in unsheltered homelessness since 2020.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday.
Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville
The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint...
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting
Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida