The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet the candidates for city manager. The meet and greet with the four finalists starts at 2 p.m. The city commission starts interviews at 3 p.m.

The Ocala Breeder Sales start the two-day winter mixed sale on Tuesday at noon with the preferred session. Open session starts Wednesday at noon.

Three Alachua County Public School teachers find out if they make teacher of the year on Thursday evening. The ceremony is at Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville. The Alachua County teacher of the year goes into the running for the state’s program.

