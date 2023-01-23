The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period for candidates in Levy County towns and cities starts on Monday and ends on Friday. There’s open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, Inglis, Williston and Yankeetown. Election day is April 4th.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hawthorne residents have a chance to meet the candidates for city manager. The meet and greet with the four finalists starts at 2 p.m. The city commission starts interviews at 3 p.m.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

The Ocala Breeder Sales start the two-day winter mixed sale on Tuesday at noon with the preferred session. Open session starts Wednesday at noon.

Three Alachua County Public School teachers find out if they make teacher of the year on Thursday evening. The ceremony is at Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville. The Alachua County teacher of the year goes into the running for the state’s program.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
Wild Spaces Public Places holds town hall to discuss upgrades to Boulware Springs Nature Park