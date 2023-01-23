Wild Spaces Public Places holds town hall to discuss upgrades to Boulware Springs Nature Park

The estimated cost of the renovations is around two million dollars
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Wild Spaces and Public Places program held a meeting to discuss improvements to Boulware Springs Nature Park.

The project will be funded by the Wild Spaces Public Places tax.

“Wild Spaces and Public Places has been wonderful in having a dedicated program to fund improvements just like this one,” said the program’s director, Betsy Waite. “It’s being collected all throughout Alachua County, the City of Gainesville gets a portion of that sales tax, and so to have a dedicated funding source to support park improvements has made a world of difference in improving a lot of the parks and amenities you see here in the city.”

The main improvements will be made to the historic building at the park, which has not been updated since 1990.

Other improvements will include a new bathroom at the trailhead and better parking.

“We wanted to hear from the community how they would use the renovated building and also to make sure we knew about what improvements they wanted to see at the trailhead,” said Waite. So I think we had a great turnout from some of the local residents, and they let us know we were missing a few key elements of the building like to make sure they had a good sound system.”

Waite said early estimations suggest the project will cost around two million dollars.

