ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today.
Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control.
The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre fire.
