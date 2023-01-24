ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment

ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say they saved a barn and farm equipment after responding to a brush fire today.

Crews say it started when a trash burn spread out of control.

The flames spread to grass near the trash piles, growing into a roughly four-acre fire.

