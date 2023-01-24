Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of threatening to cut off a man’s penis after hours of negotiations after she barricaded herself in a Northwest Gainesville home.

Sheriff’s deputies have identified the suspect as Gabriella Mcleskey. They say she was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m.

At 8:15 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting a woman at an RTS bus stop on Southwest 20th Avenue was holding a knife and was threatening to cut off a man’s penis. She then got into a vehicle and left the scene.

The man told deputies he does not know Mcleskey.

When deputies found her vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, Mcleskey sped off. The five-minute chase ended on Northwest 39th Drive.

She ran into a home and barricaded herself inside for several hours. She was taken to the Alachua County Jail for booking.

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies negotiate with barricaded suspect on NW 39th Drive(WCJB)

