Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in declaring a “traffic violence crisis.”

This comes after several pedestrian accidents occurred in the last month, including the death of a 5-year-old in Alachua.

TRENDING: Alachua County conducts annual count of homeless population

In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting campaign in educating drivers on pedestrian safety.

The county commission’s motion was similar to the cities’ but with the added motion of sending a letter to the Alachua County sheriff to ask him to participate in enforcement discussions with Gainesville Police Department officials.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.