Deputies: Woman barricades herself in Gainesville home after threatening to cut off man’s penis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies negotiated with a barricaded woman on Tuesday morning after she ran from deputies following accusations that she threatened to cut off a man’s penis.

At 8:15 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting a woman at an RTS bus stop on Southwest 20th Avenue was holding a knife and was threatening to cut off a man’s penis. She then got into a vehicle and left the scene.

The man told deputies he does not know the woman.

When deputies found her vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, she sped off. The five-minute chase ended on Northwest 39th Drive.

She ran into a home and barricaded herself inside. This developing story will be updated when more information is learned.

