FDOT holds meeting to discuss potential changes to NW 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection

FDOT will hold a meeting to discuss potential changes to the Northwest 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection in Gainesville.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT will hold a meeting to discuss potential changes to the Northwest 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection in Gainesville.

The Florida Department of Transportation wants to add traffic separators to NW 39th avenue along the eastbound and westbound left turn lanes.

They also want to extend the existing eastbound and westbound left turn-lanes from 39th Avenue to 13th street.

This meeting will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Gainesville.

They will have an informal open house from 4 to 6 p.m. and a formal presentation starting at 6 p.m.

