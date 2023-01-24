Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody highlights child fentanyl deaths

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody highlights child fentanyl deaths
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody highlights child fentanyl deaths(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting a recent report that shows children under the age of 14 are dying from fentanyl use at a higher rate than any other age group.

The study, published by the group families against fentanyl, also shows the synthetic opioid is the number one killer of Floridians between the ages of 18 and 45.

Moody is asking parents to continue having discussions with their kids about drugs, even those in elementary and middle school.

“We saw those numbers quadruple, of five to 14 ages of children, overdosing on fentanyl. That is because of the sheer volume that is now in the United States.”

Ashley Moody, R- Attorney General

According to Moody, fentanyl is so lethal that just two milligrams of the drug can be deadly.

More than 8,000 Floridians have died from drug overdoses in the past year, with the majority caused by opioids.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Supreme Court abortion ruling likely after legislative session

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
ACFR respond to brush fire, saving barn and farm equipment
Teachers cope with shortages
Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts
The former Gator tennis star just became the first American man to reach a quarterfinal before...
Gator men’s tennis coach enjoying son’s magical run at Australian Open