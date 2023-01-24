Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody highlights child fentanyl deaths

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting a recent report that shows children under the age of 14 are dying from fentanyl use at a higher rate than any other age group.

The study, published by the group families against fentanyl, also shows the synthetic opioid is the number one killer of Floridians between the ages of 18 and 45.

Moody is asking parents to continue having discussions with their kids about drugs, even those in elementary and middle school.

“We saw those numbers quadruple, of five to 14 ages of children, overdosing on fentanyl. That is because of the sheer volume that is now in the United States.”

According to Moody, fentanyl is so lethal that just two milligrams of the drug can be deadly.

More than 8,000 Floridians have died from drug overdoses in the past year, with the majority caused by opioids.

