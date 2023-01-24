Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air.

On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones.

Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying.

They also say the cameras could be used to find fugitives or missing children and help gather evidence from a distance.

