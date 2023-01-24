Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County.

The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness.

Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.

