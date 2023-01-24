Homeless Point in Time Count begins in Columbia County

The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County.
The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Homeless Point in Time Count will begin Tuesday in Columbia County.

The two-day count helps plan services necessary local needs and measures progress in decreasing homelessness.

Columbia County officials are looking for volunteers to go out in groups and look for people experiencing homelessness.

TRENDING: Alachua County conducts annual count of homeless population

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday.
Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale
FDOT will hold a meeting to discuss potential changes to the Northwest 39th Avenue and 13th...
FDOT holds meeting to discuss potential changes to NW 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection
In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting campaign in educating drivers on...
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”
Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for...
Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones