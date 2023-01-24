H.S. Basketball: Newberry takes down Williston on buzzer-beater by Kaleb Woods, 49-48

P.K. Yonge’s Zion McRae scores 41 in girls action
The BLue Wave's McRae scores 41
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Newberry freshman Kaleb Woods hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired out on Monday, lifting Newberry over Williston, 49-48 in a matchup of two schools that came into the week ranked in the top four of Class 1A. The Panthers (No. 4) improved to 16-4 overall, dropping the No. 1 Red Devils to 15-6. The Panthers avenged a prior 14-point loss to the Red Devils.

Mason Smith tallied 14 points to lead Newberry, while Greg Maxwell topped WIlliston with 12. The Red Devils look to bounce back Tuesday at GHS, while the Panthers visit Trenton on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the P.K. Yonge girls completed a season series sweep of Bradford with a 68-47 win at home. The Blue Wave (13-2) were led by 41 points from sophomore Zion McRae. Ajiyah Jackson’s 16 points led the Tornadoes (9-9).

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Tulane running back Cameron Carroll (20) works to escape a tackle by Oklahoma linebacker Brian...
Gator football team picks up running back, linebacker through transfer portal
Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates after defeating compatriot J.J. Wolf in their fourth round...
Gainesville’s Ben Shelton continues dream run at Australian Open, reaches quarterfinals
UF women hammer Vandy, 73-55, snap four-game skid
Florida center Ra Shaya Kyle (24) runs the court during the second half of an NCAA basketball...
Gator women snap four game skid, beat Vanderbilt, 73-55