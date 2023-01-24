H.S. Basketball: Newberry takes down Williston on buzzer-beater by Kaleb Woods, 49-48

(WCJB) -Newberry freshman Kaleb Woods hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired out on Monday, lifting Newberry over Williston, 49-48 in a matchup of two schools that came into the week ranked in the top four of Class 1A. The Panthers (No. 4) improved to 16-4 overall, dropping the No. 1 Red Devils to 15-6. The Panthers avenged a prior 14-point loss to the Red Devils.

Mason Smith tallied 14 points to lead Newberry, while Greg Maxwell topped WIlliston with 12. The Red Devils look to bounce back Tuesday at GHS, while the Panthers visit Trenton on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the P.K. Yonge girls completed a season series sweep of Bradford with a 68-47 win at home. The Blue Wave (13-2) were led by 41 points from sophomore Zion McRae. Ajiyah Jackson’s 16 points led the Tornadoes (9-9).

