Mount Carmel Baptist Church vandalized over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pastor Gerard Duncan of an historic black church in Gainesville says vandals defaced the property.

Pastor Duncan posted on Facebook saying “they are messing with the wrong building.”

According to Duncan, he reached the church early for Sunday service and noticed the graffiti.

He wrote he is grateful for Gainesville police who helped clean up the mess.

Mount Carmel was recently chosen for grant money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund to renovate the church.

