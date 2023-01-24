Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday.

The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company.

The preferred session will be Tuesday.

Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during each session of the sale.

Open session will be on Wednesday

Horses of racing age will be sold at this event.

