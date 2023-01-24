Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing I-75 in Marion County

Traffic backed up on I-75 as state troopers investigate pedestrian death
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed after being hit by a car after he walked across Interstate 75 in Marion County early on Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 33-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a Mustang south on I-75 near mile marker 362 at about 2:00 a.m. An unknown man was walking in the middle of the interstate.

Troopers say the Mustang hit the man, killing him. The driver remained at the scene and waited for emergency crews to arrive.

The death delayed traffic for several hours that morning and the incident was investigated.

