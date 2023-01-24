Social media post helps Lake City Police catch car dealership burglary suspect

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police department officers arrested the man they say burglarised customer vehicles at a car dealership in the city after police got help from social media to identify the man.

On Monday, officers arrested Timothy Warren, 38, of Lake City, was arrested on charges of armed burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of cocaine.

Officers say on Nov. 3, around 8:40 a.m. ten vehicles were burglarized at the Roundtree Moore Ford dealership on West U.S. Highway 90. Customers’ vehicles parked in the service area were entered and items were taken from inside.

Detectives reviewed security camera footage and posted images of the suspect on social media. People recognized the suspect and identified him as Warren.

