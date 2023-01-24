Social media post helps Lake City Police catch car dealership burglary suspect

Columbia County Jail booking photo for Timothy Warren, 38, accused of burglary
Columbia County Jail booking photo for Timothy Warren, 38, accused of burglary(CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police department officers arrested the man they say burglarised customer vehicles at a car dealership in the city after police got help from social media to identify the man.

On Monday, officers arrested Timothy Warren, 38, of Lake City, was arrested on charges of armed burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of cocaine.

Officers say on Nov. 3, around 8:40 a.m. ten vehicles were burglarized at the Roundtree Moore Ford dealership on West U.S. Highway 90. Customers’ vehicles parked in the service area were entered and items were taken from inside.

RELATED: Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Detectives reviewed security camera footage and posted images of the suspect on social media. People recognized the suspect and identified him as Warren.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies negotiate with barricaded suspect on NW 39th Drive
Deputies: Woman barricades herself in Gainesville home after threatening to cut off man’s penis
Marion County booking photos for Tyson Disalvo, 14, and Bryce Disalvo, 16
Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST