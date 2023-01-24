Tech Tuesday: Momentum Labs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate and today I am here in the construction site with Momentum Labs joined by Kyla Fry. Kyla, thanks so much for joining us today.

Yeah, pleasure to be here.

So tell us, what is Momentum Labs?

Yeah, so what you see behind us is the new home for Momentum Labs and it’s a 55,000 square foot purpose-built facility for growing and existing biotech companies. So really offering a place for companies to have flexible lab space, specialized amenities, everything that they need as far as resources and support to continue growing and collaborating here in the progress district.

And what resources will the building offer?

So like I said, we have a lot of specialized amenities, tailored resources, but one of the biggest things that we’re excited to announce is our founding sponsorship with Thermo Fisher Scientific. And this partnership is going to allow us to provide the most recent high-tech instrumentation and equipment that biotech companies need as they’re growing and scaling their advanced technologies.

And where will Momentum Labs fit in Alachua County?

Absolutely. So Alachua County is a huge culture for growing life sciences. It’s one of the largest clusters for life scientists in the state of Florida. And so being right here in the hub of all of the energy that’s happening is a crucial element to the success of these companies. We are just a mile down the road from the UF Sid Martin Biotech Incubator so the work that they’re doing to commercialize the research coming out of the university and helping them grow and launch startups is really critical to what we’re doing. And then being able to come in behind them and support those efforts is really the purpose of why we’re here. And then we have other great resources here in the cluster, like the Thermo Fisher Scientific Viral Vector site. Again, just down the road here in Progress District, they have over 250 employees and they’re really working on CDMO services for cell and gene therapy.

So there’s a lot of energy happening in this area, a lot of great resources, and the community is just so supportive. The City of Alachua, the University of Florida, great companies like Concept, that are getting behind life sciences and biotech, so just really a great time to be here in Alachua County and supporting this effort.

And what’s the timeline for Momentum Labs?

So we are hoping that we are going to be able to open the doors to members in Q4 of 2023, so we’re working on some special projects right now to make sure that we get up and running for these companies.

That’s exciting but again, companies that want to call Momentum home, they can contact us now and reserve their flexible lab space.

Well, thank you so much for being with me today.

And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. We’ll catch you next week.

