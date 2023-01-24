Three finalists remain for Hawthorne City Manager position

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of finalists for City Manager of Hawthorne is down to three.

Mayor Jacqueline Randall tells TV20 that Chandler Williamson is no longer in the running.

Randall says Williamson “gave notice to our City Attorney of a counter-offer that’s not feasible for the city at this time.”

That leaves John Martin, Asheley Hepburn, and Lawrence Lamb.

Residents have a chance to meet them January 24th at 2pm, and commissioners will interview them afterward.

