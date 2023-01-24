Three finalists remain for Hawthorne City Manager position
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of finalists for City Manager of Hawthorne is down to three.
Mayor Jacqueline Randall tells TV20 that Chandler Williamson is no longer in the running.
TRENDING: Mount Carmel Baptist Church vandalized over the weekend
Randall says Williamson “gave notice to our City Attorney of a counter-offer that’s not feasible for the city at this time.”
That leaves John Martin, Asheley Hepburn, and Lawrence Lamb.
Residents have a chance to meet them January 24th at 2pm, and commissioners will interview them afterward.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.