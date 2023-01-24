Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers were arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an investigation into a gun that was found in the bathroom of a high school.

On Friday, Tyson Disalvo, 14, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, underage possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and disrupting school functions along with burglary and grand theft charges. Bryce Disalvo, 16, was arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft.

The investigation stems from an incident at Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022. Deputies say a student found a handgun in a restroom. The school was placed in lockdown for the rest of the day.

Detectives learned the gun had been previously stolen during a string of vehicle burglaries earlier in the month. Surveillance footage showed two people breaking into cars that detectives identified as Tyson and Bryce Disalvo.

Investigators then reviewed surveillance footage of the school when the firearm was found. Tyson can be seen entering and exiting the restroom where the gun was found multiple times before another student reported the gun.

Bryce Disalvo is booked in the Marion County Jail and is being charged as an adult. Tyson Disalvo was booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.