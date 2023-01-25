Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing man is over after a body was found in Dixie County.

Sheriff’s officials say David Crapps, 83, of Gainesville was found dead on a family property near Sink Creek in Dixie County.

He had been missing since Saturday when family members, deputies, corrections officers, and others joined in the search.

Foul play is not suspected.

He was an engineer who family members say helped build bridges in Daytona and Ormond Beach, and helped repair the Sunshine Bridge in Tampa when it was nearly destroyed by a freighter in 1980.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody highlights child fentanyl deaths

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.