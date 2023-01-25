Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected

Foul play is not suspected.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing man is over after a body was found in Dixie County.

Sheriff’s officials say David Crapps, 83, of Gainesville was found dead on a family property near Sink Creek in Dixie County.

He had been missing since Saturday when family members, deputies, corrections officers, and others joined in the search.



He was an engineer who family members say helped build bridges in Daytona and Ormond Beach, and helped repair the Sunshine Bridge in Tampa when it was nearly destroyed by a freighter in 1980.

