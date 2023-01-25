Bradford County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Hampton neighborhood

BCFR units on the scene of a structure fire in the 10000 block of Florida Avenue in Hampton
BCFR units on the scene of a structure fire in the 10000 block of Florida Avenue in Hampton(BCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Bradford County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure on Florida Avenue near South Division Avenue and Pine Street.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze. They asked people to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information about the fire is learned.

