Bradford County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Hampton neighborhood

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Bradford County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure on Florida Avenue near South Division Avenue and Pine Street.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze. They asked people to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information about the fire is learned.

