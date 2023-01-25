Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out brush fire using fire dozers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire crews say they were able to put out a five-acre brush fire without any injuries.

Fire rescue crews responded to a five-acre brush fire Northwest of Keystone Heights.

At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bradford County Fire crews responded to a person’s home on Southeast 11th Street.

The fire was burning near the Santa Fe Swamp Wildlife and Environmental Area.

Crews used three Florida Forest Service fire dozers and officials say no homes were damaged.

