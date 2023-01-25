Crime Stoppers offers $9,500 for information on deadly New Year’s Day block party shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is hoping a significant reward will convince someone to come forward with information on a deadly block shooting that happened on New Year’s Day. Two people were killed in the shooting and four others were wounded.

Crime Stoppers of Marion County is offering the maximum reward of $3,000 for information about the murder of D’amonta Harris and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of Attorney General, is offering an enhanced reward of $6,500. Together the reward for information leading to an arrest is $9,500.

Ocala police officers confirmed that D’amonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24 were shot and killed at a New Year’s block party just hours after bri

At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, shots broke out at a block party on Southwest 5th Street. Harris and Croskey were killed in the shooting, four others were wounded.

To provide information on the shooting and qualify for the reward, call 352-368-STOP or go to OcalaCrimeStoppers.com

