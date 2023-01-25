Day one of Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale brought in more than $1.4 million

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The story was quality over quantity at the opening day of Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale.

In the preferred session, a colt sired by Tapit out of Heat Street topped the day’s sales, going for $225,000.

The number of head sold was far off last year’s pace, but the average sales price was significantly higher.

Among horses of racing age, sales were on par with 2022, bringing in more than $1.4 million.

Day two starts at noon Wednesday.

