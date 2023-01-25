Day two of the point in time count takes place in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It is the second day for the point in time count in Columbia County.

It can help identify strengths and gaps in our community’s current homelessness assistance system.

United Way officials are looking for volunteers to conduct this survey.

TRENDING: Micanopy Mayor Pro-Tem accused of homophonic remarks against LGBTQ-owned store

They are also asking for donations of items like rain ponchos and insect repellant.

These items will go in goody bags that will be handed out to these individuals.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.