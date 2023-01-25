Florida’s New Election Crimes Unit Expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of positions in Florida’s New Election Crimes Unit could increase from 15 to 27.

Florida’s Secretary of State outlined the expansion in a budget proposal on January 25th, asking for a $3 million dollar budget from the state legislature.

The office received a budget of $1.2 million for the current fiscal year.

The unit was created last year.

Its initial director died in September, and the search is underway for a replacement.

