Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof.

Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.

Tragedy turned into triumph, however, when Alachua County’s Habitat For Humanity accepted her application to build a brand new house.

Alachua Women Build, a volunteer program of Alachua Habitat, helped to build Strawder and her family a new place to call home.

“God is answering prayers. I really have no words, because I could just go on and on all day,” Strawder said. “I am most excited to host my family in a home that truly belongs to me. I look forward to every aspect of the process - from construction to moving in, to the first time celebrating with loved ones.”

Of course, no home is complete without a roof to sleep under; which is where Tadlock Roofing came in.

The North Central Florida company heard Strawder’s story and offered to provide the roof materials and labor at no extra cost.

“We’re looking forward to presenting Ms. Thine with a free roof during our Grand Opening and building a lasting relationship with Alachua Habitat for Humanity,” says Dale Tadlock, founder and president of Tadlock Roofing.

With her roof put in on Monday, Strawder’s house is on the home-stretch.

