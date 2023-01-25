Hawthorne leaders meet with finalists for city manager position, vote to offer job to Asheley Hepburn

If negotiators reach a contract agreement, Hepburn would become Hawthorne’s fourth city manager in three years.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is one step closer to getting a full time city manager.

after a meet- and greet session and interviews with the three finalists, Mayor Jacqueline Randall tells TV20 that commissioners voted to offer the job to Asheley Hepburn.

He is currently director of financial services for the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

