Hawthorne leaders meet with finalists for city manager position, vote to offer job to Asheley Hepburn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is one step closer to getting a full time city manager.

after a meet- and greet session and interviews with the three finalists, Mayor Jacqueline Randall tells TV20 that commissioners voted to offer the job to Asheley Hepburn.

He is currently director of financial services for the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

If negotiators reach a contract agreement, Hepburn would become Hawthorne’s fourth city manager in three years.

TRENDING STORY: Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.