Homeless Population Count underway in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County has completed their annual homeless population count as part of the “Point In Time Count”.

Columbia county is conducting the survey Wednesday and completing it Thursday.

The homeless population count will go to help the homeless.

Columbia County is also performing their annual homeless population survey. The federal government requires every county to report homeless population under the “Point In Time Count”.

“The purpose is to gather data so we can accurately reflect in each community how many people are experiencing homelessness, and it helps to determine funding for help in the future for our communities”, said Executive Director of United Way of Suwannee Valley, Jennifer Anchors.

The annual head count is to account for those the once in a decade census misses for federal funding purposes.

United Way of Suwannee Valley headed up this year’s count along with businesses like Millennium Bank and Warner Trucking. Forty volunteers fanned out across Columbia County.

Despite the high inflationary economic times were in right now , it looks like Columbia County’s homeless population should be about the same as it was last year and in previous years.

But an exact number wont be known for at least two weeks, 300 supply bags with items like soap and toothpaste were handed out to participants.

“They gave me a backpack with everything, they got an unknown in it and all, and I’m grateful to them”, said Julius Rolliens, a program participant.

In other Columbia County news.

The Rotary Club of Lake City will be celebrating their 100th anniversary with a centennial celebration at the Blanche Hotel in historic downtown Lake city. Tickets are $100 each, but only a few remain.

“And the Blanche is actually where the first Rotary Club of Lake City meeting was, and so a lot of history there, it was recently renovated and restored a few years back”, said Chelsea Flores, President-Elect of Rotary Club of Lake City.

The event starts at 5:30 pm Saturday.

