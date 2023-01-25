Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Paige's Kitchen: Pizza Dip
Paige’s Kitchen: Pizza Dip
Paige’s Kitchen: Pizza Dip
The program allows the school to receive funds to provide benefits to parents, teachers and...
Howard Bishop Middle School celebrates receiving certification as community partnership school
BCFR units on the scene of a structure fire in the 10000 block of Florida Avenue in Hampton
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews battle fire in Hampton neighborhood
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo