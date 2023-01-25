Marion Cultural Alliance holds their annual meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will host their annual meeting on Wednesday.

At this meeting, members will have an overview of 2022 distribution of MCA annual report and election of new MCA board members.

They will also be looking ahead on the future of MCA.

Doors open at 4:45pm for light refreshments & networking.

The meeting will run from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at Brick City Center for the Arts in Ocala.

