Micanopy Mayor Pro-Tem accused of homophobic remarks against LGBTQ-owned store

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Restless Mommas is an LGBTQ-owned store that opened its doors in downtown Micanopy in June of 2022.

“I would actively tell people if you aren’t finding what you want here restless mommas has some really awesome stuff,” said Margaret Delisle from the Shady Oak Gallery.

In November, the town sent out letters about flags being used to advertise businesses. Owners Joy and Kat Drawdy and a few other businesses believed the letters referred to pride flags on storefronts while others said that’s not true.

“They definitely didn’t ask all the businesses in town to take down all of the flags they focused on flags that had rainbows on them in particular,” said the owner of Mosswood Farm Store & Bakehouse Joe Pierce.

The owners heard through friends and customers that Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Roberts made derogatory comments about them.

“Most people would rather see businesses open and flourishing regardless of what their particular personal beliefs are but it’s not the first time something like this has happened,” said Pierce.

In a meeting on January 10, this issue was brought up and Roberts said he was discussing a Medicare plan with a woman at a restaurant.

“Then she comes to me and says do you know the two women that just bought a business in the Town of Micanopy and I said do you mean the two lesbian women that bought a business downtown.”

Some residents said this isn’t the first time this has happened on his Facebook page there was a post that said “Being homosexual is a sin.”

“Micanopy’s reaction to it was it’s complicated because it’s not fair for the rest of the town to be labeled and there is racism and there is homophobia those things exist here and they exist everywhere,” said Delisle.

Restless Mommas has since closed their store in Micanopy and have set up a temporary spot in Gainesville.

Roberts sent a statement saying: “I have always lived my life where all races and ethnicities are respected and appreciated.”

