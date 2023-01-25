North Central Florida Treasures: Polish Folk Art

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has polish folk art wood shavings or figurines. Polish folk art wood figurines date back to the 16th century, but these art pieces were influenced by World War II.

Poland was traumatized after the affects of the war, and it showed in their art. In the folk art there’s depictions of allied soldiers carrying a wounded soldier, also images of angles and portrait of Jesus with his head in his palm.

E. Zelgado , famous polish artist who did this collection Art Adkins displayed learned from his father. These figurines have grown in popularity over the years and all over the world. In a retail setting a figurine depending on size could be worth $300 - $1,000.

